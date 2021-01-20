A four-day jury is scheduled in November 2021 in the case of a Rice Lake man charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man in a rural area near Chetek last September.
Barron County Circuit Court documents indicate that attorneys for defendant Andrew J. Brunette, 25, are scheduled to meet with prosecutors for a final pre-trial court hearing on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The trial is currently set to begin on Nov. 1.
Burnette has been held in the county jail on $1 million cash bond since last Sept. 24, court records said.
According to a criminal complaint filed Sept. 24, 2020, Brunette is charged in connection with the shooting death of rural Chetek resident Garrett Macone, 24, on Sunday, Sept. 20.
A 9mm handgun was used to shoot the victim while he was asleep in his home. The victim’s mother found his body near the home after she arrived there shortly before 1 p.m. the same day, the complaint said.
