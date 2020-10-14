An 18-year-old Barron man is scheduled for an initial appearance Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in connection with a charge of trying to break into a vehicle while it was parked in the city in mid-July, according to county Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed Oct. 1 identifies the defendant as Hunter C. Larson.
The complaint said a woman told a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy that her car had been damaged while it was parked at a location in the city during the weekend of July 11-12.
She later contacted the owner of the property where she’d left the car. The owner provided the complainant with surveillance video that allegedly showed a man, later identified as the defendant, approaching the vehicle on several occasions and using various tools to try to open it.
The deputy found pry marks in several places on the vehicle. A local body shop estimated the damages at more than $6,000.
In a later interview with investigators, the defendant allegedly admitted using a flat metal bar and a screwdriver to try and get into the vehicle.
