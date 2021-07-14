A 35-year-old Chetek man charged in connection with a six-hour standoff with law enforcement in early May 2021 will serve just under four months in jail after he was sentenced in connection with an unrelated forgery charge, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Kevin L. Swartz, who had been in jail after allegedly threatening officers with a fake bomb during the May 2 standoff, will have work release privileges during the jail term, according to records of a Wednesday, July 7, 2021, court appearance.
Swartz was arraigned on the bomb threat charge during the July 7 hearing. Another court appearance has been set Friday, Sept. 3, in connection with that case.
The jail term was imposed in connection with a January 2020 complaint that charged Swartz with forging checks from an account at WESTconsin Credit Union, Barron, and illegally withdrawing $2,400.
The victim told police that she ran out of printed checks in April 2019, so she ordered more checks from the credit union online. She said she later called the credit union and canceled the checks because she never received them in the mail.
The stop payment order lasted six months. But, after the order expired, the victim noticed that two checks, payable to Swartz, had been cashed on or about Nov. 4, 2019.
