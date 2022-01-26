A former Dallas resident is in the Barron County Jail awaiting sentencing on March 16, 2022, after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in what had been a charge of felony first-degree child sex assault, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
In a hearing Tuesday, Jan. 18, defendant Joseph D. Saumier, 50, Chippewa Falls, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree child sex assault. His bond was revoked and he was jailed later the same day.
Saumier was named in a criminal complaint filed almost a year ago, in March 2021, in connection with incidents alleged to have taken place in Dallas during the summer of 2020, involving a then-9-year-old girl.
The girl later informed her mother, who contacted the Barron County Sheriff’s Department in September 2020.
A sheriff’s detective conducted a forensic interview with the victim. The girl described the alleged assault and told the detective that Saumier “told her not to tell her mom, or that he would kill (the girl’s) dog.”
The complaint said the detective gathered further evidence at the victim’s home in January 2021.
Saumier was briefly the subject of a nationwide warrant that went into effect March 15, 2021. He made an initial appearance April 13, 2021 and was released on $500 cash bond.
Court records said that a trial had been scheduled for November 2021, but it was rescheduled to Jan. 18, 2022. During a hearing on Jan. 7, the court ruled that a recorded interview with the victim could be entered as evidence in the trial.
On the day the trial was to have started, Saumier pleaded guilty to a felony punishable by up to 12 and one-half years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine. The original charge carried a penalty of up to 60 years, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.