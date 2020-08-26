A Rice Lake man with who pleaded guilty to a felony drunk driving charge Friday, Aug. 21,2020, in Barron County Circuit Court, will spend two months in jail and risks a two-year prison sentence if he violates conditions of probation, according to court records.
Jeremy James McNicholas, 32, was also fined $2,629, ordered to pay $500 in restitution, and must maintain absolute sobriety while he is on probation for the next three years, court records said.
A complaint filed in February 2019 said a blood test showed McNicholas had a blood alcohol content more than twice the state’s legal limit if intoxication, .186, when he was arrested in connection with the incident.
Court records also show that at the time of his arrest, McNicholas had three prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2009.
