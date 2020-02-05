A sixth drunk-driving charge filed Feb. 3, 2020, against a man from Rice Lake could lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
The defendant is identified as 49-year-old Anthony A. Ferguson, 15B Reuter Avenue, Rice Lake.
He was identified as the driver of a vehicle that went into the median along U.S. Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake early on the morning of Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
A county sheriff’s deputy reached the scene to find a man sitting in the driver’s seat, who allegedly “kept stating over and over again: ‘everything’s fine. I’m fine.’”
The only way for the driver to leave the vehicle was to crawl out of the back hatch, the deputy reported. As he got out, he lost his balance and fell face first into the snow, the deputy reported.
Asked how much he had to drink, the defendant allegedly said “too much.”
Witnesses later told deputies they had seen the defendant’s vehicle allegedly “swerving from shoulder to shoulder,” and they … watched him crash into the median.
At the time of the incident, Ferguson had five previous drunk driving convictions on his record dating back to 2002.
