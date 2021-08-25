A Menomonie man could face a penalty of up to six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine in connection with a felony drunk driving charge after his arrest on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in the parking lot of St. Croix Casino, Turtle Lake, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed Aug. 11 identifies the defendant as Donald W. Zupan, 54.
He was charged after a witness called 911 to report seeing two people sitting in a vehicle near the entrance to the casino. The caller alleged that both were “extremely intoxicated.”
Two village officers arrived and spoke with the driver, later identified as the defendant. The defendant allegedly said he wasn’t going to drive on the road and that “he just brought his friend up to the entrance.”
Based on that statement, one of the officers said he was going to administer a field sobriety test. The defendant failed the test but refused to submit to a preliminary breath test.
The defendant was taken to Barron Hospital where a blood sample was drawn. Records show Zupan had three prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 1994.
