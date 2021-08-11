A jury trial is scheduled Nov. 5, 2021, for a 50-year-old Chippewa County man charged with first-degree child sex assault, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Defendant Joseph Saumier, 2997 S. Prairie View Road, Chippewa Falls, pleaded not guilty at an arraignment on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. All motions and materials pertaining to the trial are to be filed no later than Oct. 29, 2021, court records said.
The defendant resided in Dallas at the time he was charged. He was the subject of a nationwide arrest warrant March 15, 2021, about two weeks after the criminal complaint was filed March 3. Court records said the defendant made an initial appearance nearly a month later, on April 13.
The complaint said that the alleged victim, a then-9-year-old girl, provided information on the alleged assault during a September 2020 forensic interview with a Barron County Sheriff’s detective. Investigators had been alerted by the child’s mother, the complaint added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.