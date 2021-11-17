A Rush City, Minn., man remains free on bond pending a sentencing hearing in February 2022 after reaching a plea deal Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in connection with multiple child sex assault charges, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Steven M. Nunemaker, 28, pleaded guilty to a charge of child enticement for sexual contact, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine, as well as a felony charge of indecent exposure.
In exchange, prosecutors agreed to ask the court to dismiss a more serious felony charge of first-degree child sex assault, which carries a maximum penalty of 60 years.
Prosecutors moved to revoke the defendant’s $2,500 cash bond, but the court allowed the defendant to remain free pending sentencing on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Nunemaker, who then lived in Almena, was charged in December 2020 in connection with the alleged sex assault of a 9-year-old girl after a series of incidents alleged to have taken place in October 2020.. A Turtle Lake officer interviewed both the victim and her mother, who was the defendant’s girlfriend at the time of the investigation, according to the complaint.
The defendant later allegedly admitted to the charges during an interview with the same officer.
