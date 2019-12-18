A Rice Lake man is scheduled to make a Dec. 20, 2019 court appearance in connection with battery and disorderly conduct charges stemming from an alleged Dec. 10 incident involving a woman with whom he was ordered to have “no abusive contact,” according to a complaint filed Dec. 10 in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, identified as 27-year-old Samuel J. Dobbins, could face up to two years behind bars in connection with charges of misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping, the complaint said.
A woman called Rice Lake police Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8, to allege she had been attacked by the defendant. An officer arrived at the woman’s apartment to find her standing barefoot and crying. While she spoke with the officer, the woman got a text message, allegedly from the defendant, that read “thanks for ruining my life over me throwing a crockpot of spaghetti.”
The woman and officer entered the apartment, where they saw spaghetti sauce on the walls. The woman said she was preparing a meal when the defendant grabbed her by the neck and slapped her. The defendant was nowhere to be seen, but allegedly called and texted the woman while the officer was with her.
Later, the officer found a smoking device and a cartridge that contained a substance testing positive as marijuana, allegedly belonging to the defendant.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on signature bond in connection with an Oct. 14 misdemeanor charge, on condition that he have no abusive contact with the woman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.