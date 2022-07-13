The discovery of two loaded weapons in a vehicle that rolled over near Cameron in late December 2021 has resulted in a charge of possessing a firearm while intoxicated against a Dallas man, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed June 29 2022, identifies the defendant 17-year-old Darian W. Espeseth, 197 17 ¾ St., Dallas. The complaint identifies the defendant as the driver of a vehicle that crashed at mile marker 137 on U.S. Hwy. 53 in the town of Stanley, just west of Cameron, on Dec. 30, 2022.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy reached the scene to find a black Dodge in the ditch near the Hwy. 53 off ramp at the U.S. Hwy. 8 interchange. He also saw a man wearing a dark sweatshirt and blue jeans get out of the vehicle and run into the woods north of Hwy. 8.
Moments later, the deputy found a loaded Sig Sauer 1911 handgun on the driver’s seat. He unloaded it and put the gun in his squad.
There was also a loaded AR-15 rifle in the back seat. The deputy ejected one round from the chamber and also confiscated the rifle.
A second deputy was going south on Hwy. 53 near the accident scene when he saw a man, later identified as the defendant, walking near the highway. The officer stopped and spoke with the defendant, who allegedly admitted driving the car that crashed.
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was given a preliminary breath test that registered .103, as compared to the state’s legal limit of intoxication, .08. He was arrested.
The complaint also lists three traffic citations that include failure to keep a vehicle under control, violating an absolute sobriety law, and operating while intoxicated, first offense.
An initial appearance is set Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, court records said.
