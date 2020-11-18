A Rice Lake resident is facing a charge of drunk driving, third offense, according to a complaint filed Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Lisa H. Kuebli, 38. The criminal complaint said she was taken into custody on the evening of Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, on a frontage road just west of U.S. Hwy. 53, Rice Lake.
According to the complaint, a Rice Lake police officer got a tip that a drunk driver was at the wheel of a van headed toward Rice Lake on 19th Avenue in the town of Stanfold. The tip also included the vehicle’s license plate number.
The officer found the suspect van parked outside the Walmart liquor store. A short while later, the vehicle left the parking lot and went north on West Street, a frontage road. The officer followed the van and watched as it veered off the roadway onto the gravel shoulder. The officer said the driver-side wheels were on the white line at the edge of the pavement.
The officer stopped the van and identified the defendant as the driver. She failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A later blood test indicated a blood alcohol level of .186, more than twice the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
The officer allegedly found the defendant in possession of a container of what later tests showed was marijuana, along with a smoking device.
Records showed Kuebli has two prior drunk driving convictions, the latest of which was in 2017.
An initial appearance is set for Dec. 9, court records said.
