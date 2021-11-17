A defendant whose run-ins with the law have included misdemeanor and felony domestic convictions is now facing a felony charge following a domestic quarrel in Cumberland, according to Barron County Circuit Court.
A complaint filed Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, identifies the defendant as Andrew J. Yeske, 33.
The complaint details events that allegedly took place on Aug. 9, 2021, at a Cumberland apartment which, at the time, the defendant shared with a woman from that city.
The woman told a Cumberland officer that while she was taking a shower, the defendant allegedly came into the shower holding an infant that he and the woman have in common. The woman said the child was crying and that the defendant “appeared ready to pass out.”
The woman took the child from the defendant and told him to leave. He allegedly yelled at her, threw objects at her and punched her.
Court records indicate Yeske has two prior battery convictions during 2019, one felony and one misdemeanor.
The latest complaint charges the defendant with two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct as a repeater. Because the repeater charge raises the offense to a felony, the defendant faces more than two years behind bars in connection with each charge, court records said.
An initial appearance is set Wednesday Nov. 24, 2021.
