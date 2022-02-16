A woman from Chetek is free on bond facing a March 21 preliminary hearing in connection with multiple felony drug charges, according to a complaint filed Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Angeline M. Billyboy, 41, 671 Railroad Ave., Chetek. The complaint said that the defendant sold about 2.5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential police informant in an arranged drug buy at her home in September 2021. The drug deal was arranged via Facebook messenger. An informant took $400 in pre-recorded cash and was equipped with a transmitter.
On Feb. 8, 2022, two Chetek police officers were sent to the defendant’s home after the homeowner complained that someone tried breaking into the back door of the house. The homeowner told police that the defendant was in the home.
A Chetek officer reached the sheriff’s investigator who had set up the earlier drug deal, and the detective asked that the defendant be taken into custody.
After officers arrested the defendant, they allegedly found her in possession of 5.5 grams of meth.
At the time of the arrest, Billyboy had already been convicted in connection with a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
