Defendants from Washburn and Rusk counties have been charged in connection with the theft of a car in Barron County that was tracked by its owner all the way to North Dakota and back with the use of a smart phone app, according to a complaint filed Monday, April 20, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendants are identified as 18-year-old Elias Schulz, Sarona, and 17-year-old Tyler K. Long, Ladysmith.
The owner of a 2010 Ford Fusion called 911 Friday, April 17, 2020, to report his car stolen from his Barron County home.
The owner alleged that on Thursday, April 16, defendant Schulz asked if he could take the car to Barron for a friend and then drive back to where the owner was waiting. The owner said he gave permission for the round trip.
At 3 a.m. April 17, the owner looked on his cell phone and discovered both defendants were in St. Croix Falls. He tried to get in touch with defendant Schulz, but alleged the defendant blocked the call.
Four hours later, at 7 a.m. April 17, the owner allegedly tracked the defendants to the Minnesota-North Dakota border. He then reported the vehicle stolen.
Later the same afternoon, dispatchers reported the vehicle owner had called to report the “defendant had turned on the location of the vehicle on Snapchat,” and that the car was headed back to Wisconsin, and he had tracked its location to Turtle Lake.
Two deputies found and stopped the car on County Hwy. F, near Poskin, where they found and arrested two people, later identified as the defendants.
Later, defendant Schulz allegedly told officers that he wanted to take defendant Long home because Long was intoxicated, but that they went to North Dakota because Long allegedly wanted to visit an ex-girlfriend in North Dakota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.