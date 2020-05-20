A man and woman arrested during a Cumberland drug raid are facing charges of felony child neglect, according to a complaint filed Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendants are identified as Christopher A. Haws, 34, and Breanna Showkeir, 28, both of Cumberland.
The complaint said five law enforcement officers were involved in the investigation, including three from the Cumberland Police Department and two Barron County Sheriff’s deputies.
Along with a child protective services worker, the officers executed a search warrant at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 8, at the defendants’ home. The warrant was secured after investigators searched the trash outside the home and allegedly found items with residue that tested positive for heroin and marijuana.
In the home, officers encountered the defendants and two children, ages 7 and 11 months.
A search of the premises produced several items with residue that later tested positive for heroin.
In the children’s bedroom, investigators allegedly found a bottle filled with pills. Later tests showed the pills included diazepam, a prescription anti-anxiety drug, and cyclobenzaprine, a prescription muscle relaxant.
In a later interview, defendant Haws allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana along with defendant Showkeir.
He allegedly said that “from time to time, a couple of guys came over to their home and may have used heroin,” but he couldn’t identify the visitors.
The complaint charges each defendant with three felonies, including narcotics possession, maintaining a drug trafficking place and child neglect, as well as additional misdemeanor charges.
Court records said defendant Haws was freed on $5,000 signature bond following a May 12 initial court appearance. Both defendants are scheduled for a July 1 preliminary hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.