A Rice Lake man charged with his eighth drunk driving offense is scheduled to enter a plea on Friday, July 30, 2021, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
The defendant, 60-year-old Simon Knezevic, 1865 14th St., Rice Lake, was ordered to appear in person at the plea hearing during a court appearance Friday, July 16, 2021. He remains free on bond pending the July 30 hearing.
A criminal complaint identified the defendant as the driver of a sport utility vehicle stopped by a Barron police officer shortly after 2 a.m. Jan. 23. Two officers took the defendant into custody. They reported that when the defendant was asked to take a field sobriety test, he allegedly struggled with them as they took him into custody.
