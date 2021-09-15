A criminal case involving the theft of a leased vehicle worth nearly $12,000 has been dismissed in Barron County Circuit Court after more than 16 years.
The defendant, identified as Derrick W. Petersen, 41, had been wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant since the original charge was filed in March 2005, court records said.
According to the criminal complaint, South Lake Motors, Rice Lake, notified Rice Lake police that the defendant rented a 2002 Dodge Stratus in February 2004, giving what later turned out to be a phony home address in New York State.
An employee at South Lake Motors told police that he got a call from “Petersen” a month after the rental agreement was written. The defendant asked if he could extend the agreement until March 5, 2004, and the dealership agreed.
While the car was never returned by the defendant, it was recovered in Iowa in April 2004. Records don’t show the condition the vehicle was in when it was found.
