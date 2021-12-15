An initial court appearance is set today, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, for a former Cameron man who faces multiple felony burglary and drug-related charges in both Barron and Rusk County, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed in Barron County on Dec. 3 identifies the defendant as Nicholas D. Hamilton, 35, now an inmate at the Rusk County Jail.
According to the complaint, the defendant was allegedly involved in a break-in at a rural town of Prairie Lake property sometime between April 14 and 21, 2021.
The property owner, whom the complaint identifies as B.L.H., 46, reported the burglary on April 25. The owner said he was in the process of selling the home, and that it was vacant when he went to check on it that day. He found a service door open on a shed located on the property. It appeared someone had kicked the door in.
Missing were three mountain bikes, fishing gear, power tools and a Honda brand portable generator. The victim said the bikes were the most valuable items stolen, and later reported that his insurer paid him $2,430 for the loss.
A detective later traced one of the stolen bikes to a pawnbroker, whose identity was not included in the complaint. The broker identified the defendant as the person who pawned the bike.
In later interrogation, the defendant allegedly admitted to the town of Prairie Lake burglary, and gave details regarding the theft of the mountain bikes, generator and fishing gear.
Court records show Hamilton is also a defendant in three Rusk County cases, including possession of between 10 and 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor bail jumping.
A bench warrant was issued Sept. 22, 2021, in connection with those charges, and Hamilton was arrested in mid-November court records said. He has been in the Rusk County Jail since making a Dec. 7 court appearance. Hamilton also a faces felony retail theft charge in Barron County, court records said.
