A 30-year-old Rusk County man will be sentenced next month after reaching a plea deal Wednesday, May 11, in separate cases that include fleeing and eluding police, drunk driving and disorderly conduct, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
In a deal with prosecutors, defendant Donnie J. Strand, of Bruce, entered the guilty pleas in exchange for dismissal of other charges that included second-degree reckless endangerment and felony bail jumping, as well as numerous traffic citations issued after a high-speed chase nearly a year ago, in June 2021.
Sentencing is scheduled July 12.
Court records said Strand is also facing 10 additional charges in Rusk County filed in October 2021, including second-degree reckless endangerment, fleeing and eluding an officer, three counts of felony bail jumping and five related misdemeanor charges.
A review hearing is scheduled Aug. 30 in connection with that case, Rusk County Circuit Court records said.
