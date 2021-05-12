A Rice Lake man who has been in custody since late February remains in jail pending a hearing Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in connection with five felony cases dating back to early 2020, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
An attorney for defendant Kevin J. Blomberg, 27, requested a reduction of bond for his client during a Friday, May 7, 2021, court hearing. The original bond was $2,000 and $1,500 had already been posted, court records said.
But the court denied the request, noting that an additional $2,500 cash bond was imposed in February when the defendant appeared in connection with the latest charge, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.
A complaint filed Feb. 19 alleged the defendant responded to a Facebook profile posted by a Rice Lake police investigator posing as a 15-year-old girl, and, eventually, agreed to meet the “girl” at a Barron convenience store, where he was arrested.
At the time of the arrest, the defendant was already involved in four other active cases, including charges of methamphetamine possession, forgery and possession of child pornography.
Court records said the defendant entered not guilty pleas in connection with all the charges during the May 7 hearing, and remains in jail pending the June 8 status conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.