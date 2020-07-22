An Almena man faces penalties of up to 21 months in jail and/or fines of up to $12,000 in connection with a third drunk-driving charge filed Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, Steven R. Defoe, 31, was identified as the driver of a car stopped by a Barron police officer shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18.
The officer had heard a report about a white-colored vehicle going east on U.S. Hwy. 8 near Poskin “that was swerving all over the road.”
After a few minutes waiting, the officer saw a vehicle fitting the description of the suspect vehicle as it came into town. The officer saw the vehicle swerve in its traffic lane. Dispatchers reported the vehicle registration was expired. The officer stopped the vehicle in a church parking lot.
After speaking with the driver, the officer went to his squad to retrieve an item and, when he returned, he allegedly saw the defendant drinking from an open bottle of vodka while seated in the vehicle.
The driver failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A later blood test produced a reading of .327, more than four times the state’s legal threshold of intoxication, .08.
Records showed the defendant was free on bond in connection with another pending drunk-driving charge filed in February 2019. Court documents said he is scheduled to enter a plea on July 24, 2020, in that case.
The complaint charges the defendant with drunk driving, third offense, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
