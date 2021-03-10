A former Cumberland man accused of stabbing a father and son during a confrontation on Halloween afternoon, 2019, will spend a year in jail after a sentencing hearing on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Emmanuel Torres, 19, whose home address was listed as Palm Beach, Fla., at the time of the hearing, will have work release privileges during his jail sentence and was given credit for seven days already served.
He will owe a still-unknown amount of restitution money to his victims, court records said. Prosecutors were given 30 days from the date of sentencing to submit an amount to Torres’ defense attorney. In the meantime, a sum of $2,000 cash bail was ordered held in abeyance.
After his release from jail, Torres was ordered to serve three years’ probation and must successfully complete evaluations, counseling, treatment and follow-up, as ordered by his probation officer, court records added.
A complaint filed Nov. 5, 2019, accused Torres of stabbing Edward R. Deacon and his then-18-year-old son, Brady, during an Oct. 31, 2019, confrontation at Barron’s Anderson Park.
The complaint said the younger of the two victims confronted Torres over allegedly dating a 15-year-old Barron girl, who was one of the witnesses to the incident, an argument that the father later joined.
The elder Deacon was treated for a knife wound that struck one of his ribs, the complaint said. Brady Deacon was stabbed twice. Both later underwent surgery.
Torres was jailed after calling 911 to report having “stabbed someone,” and giving dispatchers a description of what he was wearing and where he was, the complaint said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.