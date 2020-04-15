A Ladysmith woman is facing two charges in Rusk County Circuit Court after she was found lying in a bathtub, partially clothed, and huffing a hazardous substance.
Robin L. Smith, 41, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor bail jumping as a repeater and one misdemeanor count of intentionally abusing a hazardous substance as a repeater.
If convicted, Smith could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of four years incarceration or $20,000 in fines or both.
Smith appeared in custody in Rusk County Circuit Court on Feb. 25 for an initial appearance hearing where she entered pleas of not guilty. A $250 cash bond was ordered with the conditions of absolute sobriety and that she must be actively enrolled in treatment. On March 10, her bond was modified to a $2,500 signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 18 at 4:23 p.m. a Rusk County deputy was dispatched to a residence in the township of Grant on a report that Smith was huffing and had fallen in the bathroom.
The deputy entered the residence and found the bathroom door partially open, he called out and heard a female voice mumble something and then the sound of compressed air.
The deputy entered the bathroom and looking within, found Smith sitting in the bathtub, partially clothed and allegedly actively inhaling from an electronic duster can. The deputy immediately took the can from Smith and noticed it was very cold and had frost on the outside indicating that Smith had continuously used it.
The criminal complaint alleged Smith was unable to speak until the effect of the compressed air wore off at which point she told the deputy she was having a bad day. Medical personnel arrived and declared Smith to be medically stable.
Other residents in the home told the deputy Smith had allegedly been huffing the previous day and had passed out onto the floor.
Smith was taken into custody for a violation of her open bond in Clark County Circuit Court where she agreed she would not commit any crime.
Three aerosol cans, two empty and one half empty, were seized along with a receipt indicating the three cans had been purchased an hour earlier.
She is scheduled to appear for a review hearing in Rusk County Circuit Court on May 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.