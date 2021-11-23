An Eau Claire woman could face up to six years in prison in connection with a May 2021 crash near Chetek that injured two people, according to a complaint filed Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Tracy J. Jacobson, 38, 1230 N. Town Hall Road, Eau Claire.
The complaint said that a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to the report of a two-vehicle traffic crash May 29, 2021, at the intersection of county highways SS and OO, just north of Chetek.
The trooper arrived at the scene to find two vehicles in the ditch. The drivers were in a nearby ambulance. The trooper spoke to the defendant, who admitted she was driving the car and was going westbound on Hwy. OO after leaving a relative’s cabin.
She smelled of alcohol, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A later test reported a blood-alcohol content of .104, compared to the state’s legal threshold of intoxication, .08
The trooper learned that two people in the other vehicle were hurt in the crash.
Records showed Jacobson had been convicted of drunk driving on two prior occasions dating back to 2003.
The Barron County complaint charges the defendant with drunk driving, second and/or subsequent offense, resulting in personal injury. The defendant is scheduled for an initial appearance this Friday, Nov. 24, 2021.
