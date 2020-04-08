Ladysmith police officers and Rusk County deputies responded at 9:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, to a Ladysmith residence regarding a domestic disturbance.
According to a Ladysmith Police Department press release, when officers arrived it was found that the man involved in the disturbance had left the area. He was later identified as Nicholas A. Wehrmeister, 31, of Ladysmith.
Officer found the rear of the residence on fire. Officer evacuated the individuals in the residence, including a woman and three young children and a neighboring residence.
The Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene; however, officers using an outdoor water hose and fire extinguishers were able to extinguish the fire.
Officers searched the area and checked numerous houses attempting to locate Wehrmeister but were unsuccessful.
On April 6, Wehrmeiser was located in Eau Claire and taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County Jail.
The case is being referred to the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office for arson, recklessly endangering safety, domestic related criminal damage and disorderly conduct.
Damage estimates from the fire at this time are unknown.
