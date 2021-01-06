Sentencing is set for Thursday, April 29, 2021, for a Wausau man who entered guilty pleas Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, in connection with the sexual assault of a then-14-year-old Cameron girl in January 2019, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
The defendant, Jeremiah W. Paquin, 34, has been in jail since February 2020, about a month after the charges were filed.
In a deal with prosecutors on Monday, Paquin pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree sex assault of a victim under age 16, a felony punishable by up to 40 years in prison. The original charge, first degree child sex assault through the use or threat of force or violence, carries a maximum sentence of up to 60 years.
Paquin also pleaded guilty to two other felonies, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and indecent exposure. Two other charges were dismissed but read into his record.
According to the complaint, the victim told investigators that she and the defendant had exchanged explicit photos of one another via cell phone. She said the defendant messaged her on Jan. 17, 2019, to say “he was passing through Cameron and wanted to meet up with her.”
There was another exchange of text messages early on the morning of Jan. 18. The victim said the defendant came to her home twice that morning, but she told him to wait until her foster mother had left for work.
The girl later described two sexual encounters with the defendant. Before he left, the defendant allegedly said “you know if you tell anyone, I’ll just come back and…”
He then made a choking gesture with both his hands.
