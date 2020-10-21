The driver of a pickup truck reported stolen in Pierce County by an “armed and dangerous” suspect pumped $55 worth of fuel into the vehicle Thursday evening, Oct. 15, 2020, before fleeing the scene without paying for the gas, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The suspect truck was seized and impounded Monday evening, Oct. 19, after it was found parked near the Grant Park boat landing on Silver Lake, northeast of Cumberland, dispatch logs added.
The suspect, Richard Earl Carr, age 30, remained at large at press time Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to dispatch logs.
The suspect’s girlfriend called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. Monday to report that the wanted man had just called her and told her he was parked with the truck near Silver Lake.
Dispatchers were told that the suspect was believed to be in possession of a stolen handgun, and that officers should use caution when approaching him.
The truck was discovered, unoccupied, at about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of County Hwy. B. At the request of Pierce County authorities, the truck was brought to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department impound garage at Barron.
Authorities were informed about the Pierce County warrant after the stolen truck showed up just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the River Country Co-op, Prairie Farm, where the driver pumped $55 worth of gas without paying, and left. The co-op notified dispatchers shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
