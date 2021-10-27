A 38-year-old Prairie Farm man held in jail since his Sept. 17, 2021, arrest on felony charges of operating while intoxicated and methamphetamine possession will remain in custody pending a Jan. 14, 2022, arraignment hearing, according to Barron County Circuit court documents.
James R. Green, 625 First Ave., Prairie Farm, waived a preliminary examination during a virtual hearing last Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, and was ordered to remain in jail pending the January arraignment.
A Sept. 20, 2021, complaint said Green was arrested during a Rice Lake traffic stop. He pulled into the Knapp Street Kwik Trip on the north side of Rice Lake, but then, took off running. He was chased and shot with a Taser.
After his arrest, he was allegedly found in possession of a bag of meth and three vape pen cartridges with marijuana residue.
