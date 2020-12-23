A Cumberland man who was charged with drunk driving, sixth offense, after he crashed his car last May 30 will spend two years in prison following a Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, sentencing hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
Michael L. Strenke, 53, 2530 Tenth St., Cumberland, lost his driving privileges for life and must also pay $1,769 in fines and other costs, according to court records.
The prison term was shortened by 50 days already served behind bars. Strenke will be on probation for four years following his release, and will be forbidden to either drive or possess alcohol during the term of probation, according to court records.
A complaint filed June 1, 2020, said Strenke was the driver of a vehicle that rolled over in the 2600 block of 26th Avenue, northwest of Cumberland, on the evening of Saturday, May 30.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy spoke with the defendant at the scene. After allegedly admitting he was driving the vehicle, the defendant failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. He was taken to Cumberland Hospital for a blood draw.
The blood sample showed an alcohol content of .206, more than twice the state’s legal limit of intoxication, court records said.
Records show Strenke has five prior drunk driving convictions in Barron, Sawyer and Bayfield counties, dating back to 1997, according to the complaint.
