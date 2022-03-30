The operator of a utility terrain vehicle who allegedly broke the leg of a woman walking on the Wild Rivers Trail in Rice Lake on March 4 has now been charged with a criminal traffic violation, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed March 17, 2022, identifies the defendant as 60-year-old John W. Broten, 508 North St., Rice Lake.
The complaint said a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene and spoke with a Rice Lake officer. The officer told the deputy that, based on information he (the officer) had gathered, the UTV had struck both the pedestrian and her dog. The officer said the defendant smelled of alcohol, and he believed the defendant was impaired.
The deputy gave the defendant a field sobriety test, which he failed. A later Intoximeter breath test produced a reading of .231, nearly three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
Court records indicate the defendant is scheduled for an initial appearance on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine.
