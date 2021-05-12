A Rice Lake man remains in the Barron County Jail pending arraignment June 23, 2021, in connection with four felony cases dating back to June 2020, according to Circuit Court documents.
Defendant William B. VanAllen III, 30, has been in custody since a Feb. 9, 2021, hearing, after he allegedly failed to appear in court the previous Dec. 30 and had a warrant issued for his arrest in Wisconsin and adjacent states.
Court records said the defendant is facing felony charges that include manufacturing and/or delivering methamphetamine, knowingly violating a domestic abuse order, and bail jumping, as well as several misdemeanor charges including breaking into a coin box used to collect donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
A Feb. 25 complaint alleged the defendant was already involved in three active felony cases when he and a codefendant sold methamphetamine to a police informant on Jan. 14, at Rice Lake.
