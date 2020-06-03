A man from Sawyer County could face more than eight years behind bars in connection with a methamphetamine possession charge filed after a Memorial Day traffic stop near Haugen, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
The defendant is identified as 18-year-old Logan M. Menton, of Stone Lake.
He was identified as the driver of a vehicle stopped by a Wisconsin State Trooper on Monday afternoon, May 25, 2020, near the County Hwy V interchange on U.S. Hwy. 53 near Haugen.
The trooper reported clocking the defendant’s vehicle at 115 mph in a 65-mph zone.
The defendant allegedly gave a false name and told the trooper he had just bought the car a week before and didn’t have his license. He allegedly gave the name of a cousin as the seller, then produced a title that was signed by someone else.
Another trooper was called to the scene with his K9 assistant.
In the meantime, the first trooper did a records check to discover the defendant’s true identity. In a search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered a bag with a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, along with a pellet gun.
Records showed Melton had two prior meth possession convictions in Washburn and Sawyer counties.
