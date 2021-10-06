A preliminary hearing is set next Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, for a 42-year-old woman who allegedly led a Cumberland police officer on a high-speed chase in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 27, before she was arrested at gunpoint, county Circuit Court records said.
A criminal complaint identifies the defendant as Stephanie K. Harshman, Barronett.
The complaint said a cabin owner on 27th Avenue, rural Cumberland, called 911 shortly before 3 a.m. Sept. 27 to report a vehicle “driving around the building, honking their horn, shining lights into the cabin, (and driving) right up to the (front) steps.”
The Barron County Sheriff’s department officer asked a Cumberland officer to respond. He got to the location (on 27th Avenue) and saw a vehicle with its lights on.
The officer activated his squad lights, got out of the squad, and came around a corner of the house. He then said he could hear the suspect vehicle’s engine revving. The officer announced his presence and saw a woman at the wheel, later identified as the defendant. She allegedly told him the cabin was her home.
The officer ordered her to turn off the engine, but the defendant allegedly failed to comply with several commands to take the vehicle out of gear and shut it off.
When the officer reached inside the vehicle, the defendant allegedly floored the accelerator, just missing the officer. She then fled east on 27th Avenue.
The officer gave chase with lights and siren, but the vehicle kept going at speeds reported at 85 mph, then entered city of Cumberland, where the chase continued before the car stopped.
The defendant allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle, but officers were finally able to get her to come out of a back window. In a search incident to arrest, defendant was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.