The alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl during a June incident in Cumberland could result in a 40-year prison term for an 18-year-old man, according to charges filed Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The complaint identifies the defendant as Emmanuel Torres, 2133 U.S. Hwy. 63, Cumberland.
In an interview with Cumberland police, the alleged victim said the defendant assaulted her while they took a swim in Beaver Dam Lake on June 24. She said the two had communicated with one another on Snapchat but had never met before the incident took place.
A Barron County Sheriff’s detective interviewed the victim in mid-July. She told the detective that her cousin informed the defendant that the victim was 13 years old before the alleged assault took place.
Another witness provided evidence that the victim had texted information about the incident on the day it took place.
In an interview on Aug. 16, the defendant allegedly admitted to the alleged assault.
Court records said the defendant is scheduled for an initial appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
