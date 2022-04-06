A domestic quarrel Thursday, March 31, 2022, has resulted in a felony battery charge against a Rice Lake man, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Friday, April 1, identifies the defendant as Andrew V. Weber, 43, 31 W. Knapp St., Rice Lake.
Dispatchers said that at 11 p.m. March 31, they got a call from a man identifying himself as the defendant. He said that he and his 47-year-old girlfriend, H.M.W., had quarreled and that she had broken items in their Rice Lake home.
A few moments later, dispatchers got another call from a neighbor who said H.M.W. was at her home, “crying and bleeding (from a head wound).”
Four Rice Lake officers responded. Two went to the defendant’s home while two others visited the neighbor.
The victim later told officers that the defendant had taken four of her prescription Oxycodone pills, then broke a door, pushed and shoved her, grabbed her by the hair, and pushed her head into a door frame.
He allegedly took her phone and tablet to prevent her from calling for help. She then ran to the neighbor’s to ask for help.
Police reported that H.M.W was later taken to the Marshfield Medical Center emergency room, where doctors closed a head laceration with two staples.
Court records said the defendant was released on $5,000 signature bond and will make an initial appearance on Wednesday, May 4. In the meantime, he is banned from drinking alcohol and is forbidden to have contact with the victim.
If convicted, he could face more than four years behind bars and/or fines of up to $11,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.