A Rusk County man has been charged with misdemeanor lewd and lascivious behavior after an incident at the Barron County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, according to county Circuit Court records.
The defendant is identified as 59-year-old Kenneth F. Olesiak, N4441 Pieper Road, Weyerhaeuser.
The complaint alleges the defendant exposed himself to an employee with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department while he delivered a package March 8 at the county Justice Center. The employee later notified officers.
Surveillance video appeared to show the delivery driver (the defendant) speaking with the witness, while cradling the package so as to hide his body below the waist. In a later interview, the defendant alleged he had been ill, and that he was having issues with his trousers and belt.
