A man from Barron is free on bond awaiting sentencing on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, after pleading guilty to a felony charge of second-degree reckless endangerment on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Cristopher M. Meza, 27, reached a deal with county prosecutors after he was originally charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor in connection with a prolonged car chase on July 5, 2020, that started in Barron, continued on to Rice Lake, and ended with his arrest in Barron.
The complaint said the chase began in Barron, after a woman told Meza she was leaving him, took her two children into her vehicle, and drove away. Meza allegedly pursued the woman in his own vehicle.
Along the way, the defendant almost hit oncoming traffic and the woman’s vehicle, made a U-turn around a witness’s vehicle to continue the pursuit, went through a stop sign, and, after the woman turned around in Rice Lake, tried to block her vehicle as she drove back to Barron, nearly causing a collision.
Court records said Meza pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of second-degree reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property.
According to state statute, Meza could face penalties of more than 13 years behind bars and/or fines of up to $35,000 at sentencing.
