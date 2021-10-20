A Chetek man is in the Barron County Jail awaiting an initial appearance today, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in connection with drug, bail jumping and obstruction charges, according to county Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed Oct. 6 identifies the defendant as Casey M. Manor, 40, 519 Stout St., Chetek.
The charges stem from a minor accident on July 28, 2021, after a town of Sioux Creek resident told authorities he saw a van knock over his mailbox in the 900 block of 21 ¼ Street.
The complainant followed the van to a nearby farm. A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy went to the scene, but got no response when he knocked on the door of a trailer that was hitched to the van. The farm owner told the deputy that the van belonged to the defendant.
Three deputies went to the farm later the same day and found a man, later identified as the defendant, hiding in a nearby pasture. He allegedly said he was “just hanging out with the cows.”
At the time, the defendant was out on bond in connection with an unrelated Sawyer County felony case. Due to the defendant’s status, deputies decided to search the van.
Meanwhile, the defendant “wandered off,” the complaint said.
Minutes later, the deputies were notified of another incident, a phone report of an active shooter in Chetek. They left to respond to that call. But it turned out the calls had come from a blocked number.
Deputies returned to the farm where they had seen the defendant, searched the camper and found two glass pipes with charred residue that tested positive for meth, along with a water bong and a digital scale.
A warrant was later obtained to search the defendant’s phone, and it was determined that the calls about the “active shooter” had come from that phone.
The complaint charges Manor with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, two counts of obstructing an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to more than 11 years behind bars and/or fines of up to $40,000, court records said.
