A Chippewa County man charged in connection with a bar fight that left a man with severe injuries will be arraigned Wednesday, March 30, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, 36-year-old Brady T. Blaeser, 9303 County Hwy. C, Bloomer, was charged Dec. 12, 2021, in connection with an incident that took place Oct. 30 at Hoot’s on the Water, Rice Lake, court records said.
During an initial appearance on Feb. 9, Blaeser asked the court to let him waive his right to counsel. The defendant was still unrepresented when he appeared in a Feb. 28 preliminary hearing.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy identified the defendant as the alleged attacker during the hearing.
According to the complaint, the victim, identified only as DJH, said the attack took place shortly before 2 a.m. Dec. 30. The victim said he saw a friend at the bar and, as he approached, to say hello, he was confronted by the defendant, who was sitting close by.
Then the situation escalated, and DJH said he was held by the defendant in a headlock while the defendant struck him repeatedly with his free hand. At the emergency room, DJH was treated for blurred vision in his left eye and a lump on back of the head.
A bartender’s account allegedly corroborated that of the victim, the complaint said.
