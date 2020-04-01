A man who fought with police during an arrest in Chetek earlier this year will spend most of the next five months behind bars after pleading guilty to a pair of misdemeanor charges during a hearing Thursday, March 25, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Anthony J. Schaffner, 30, will also serve two years’ probation and can avoid additional jail time if he maintains absolute sobriety and abides by other conditions imposed by the court.
A complaint filed Jan. 2, 2020, said Schaffner was on probation for an unrelated 2018 felony methamphetamine conviction when he allegedly fought with two police officers who arrested him during a Dec. 28, 2019, domestic quarrel in Chetek.
As part of a deal with prosecutors, Schaffner pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. In exchange, the court dismissed a felony charge of battery to an officer.
Schaffner, who has been in jail since the incident on Jan. 2, was sentenced to six months in jail earlier this month after his probation was revoked in connection with a 2017 meth possession charge.
The jail term includes work release privileges, court records said.
