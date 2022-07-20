A crash last February in the town of Prairie Lake has resulted in a felony drunk driving charge against a Hillsdale man, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Wednesday, July 13, 2022, identifies the defendant as 59-year-old Todd S. Garner, 1655 4 1/2 Ave.
He was identified as the driver of a vehicle that went into the ditch shortly after midnight Feb. 19, 2022, alongside 18th Street in the town of Prairie Lake.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy reported smelling alcohol on the defendant’s breath. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A later blood test revealed a blood alcohol level of .292, more than three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication (.08).
Court records show Garner has been convicted of drunk driving on three prior occasions dating back to 2004, all of them in Barron County.
A preliminary hearing is set for tomorrow, Thursday, July 21.
