A Rusk County man who led police on a 23-mile, high-speed motorcycle chase in May 2020 has been ordered to perform at least 30 hours of community service by Jan. 15, 2022, and to prove he has also applied for at least 10 jobs as part of his negotiated sentence, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Michael E. Schafer, 25, N1963 Wisconsin Hwy. 27, Conrath, could have faced up to 14 and one-half years in prison in connection with original charges that included one count of second-degree reckless endangerment, court records said.
But in a deal with prosecutors in May 2021, Schafer agreed to plead guilty to a lesser felony charge of fleeing and eluding an officer and operating his motorcycle while revoked. He was fined and sentenced to 120 hours of community service.
However, at a status hearing at Barron on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, Schafer told the court he hadn’t done any community service work. In response, the court ordered him to find a site to do the service work, either in Rusk or Barron counties, whichever works for him.
Schafer was given until Dec. 15 to begin the service work, and must also fill out 10 job applications. He must have at least 30 hours of service work done no later than Jan. 15, 2022.
The criminal complaint said Schafer went over 60 mph in a 35-mph zone in downtown Cameron as he fled a state trooper on May 12, 2020. He later accelerated to over 100 mph as two officers joined the chase in the city of Chetek, and fled into Rusk County, where sheriff’s deputies picked up the chase from there. and Schafer was later captured in Bruce, the complaint added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.