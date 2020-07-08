Separate incidents in Chetek and Turtle Lake have resulted in felony charges of threatening police officers against residents of Illinois and Minnesota, according to complaints filed last week in Barron County Circuit Court.
Charged in connection with the Chetek incident is Jonathan D. Hughes, 33, of Washington, Ill., a suburb of Peoria. The defendant in the Turtle Lake incident is 40-year-old Brandon R. Peterson Mucciacciaro, Brooklyn Park, Minn.
The complaint said defendant Hughes was arrested after an incident the night of Saturday, June 27, at Gilligan’s Bar, Chetek. Two Barron County Sheriff’s deputies went to the bar the night of June 27 on a complaint about a man “throwing bar stools.”
A Chetek police officer arrived on the scene first, and reported the defendant allegedly resisted efforts to take him into custody. The two deputies arrived to see the Chetek officer “holding the defendant up against his squad as the defendant continued to thrash and resist arrest.”
The defendant allegedly threatened to kill the officers, then kicked the back windows of a squad car. At one point, officers saw the passenger door to the squad begin to bow outwards as the defendant allegedly pushed against it. It was then decided to move the defendant to a county squad. He allegedly resisted efforts to move him, cursed the officer, and said he was “a pure-breed white American,” using the phrase “white power.”
On the way to jail, the defendant allegedly continued to kick the cage separating the front and back seats of the squad, resisted efforts to control him in the jail booking area, and again threatened to kill officers.
Court records said the defendant will make an initial appearance Wednesday, July 15.
The complaint against defendant Mucciacciaro described an incident shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at St. Croix Casino Hotel.
Three Barron County Sheriff’s deputies went to the hotel after staff members asked for help when the defendant allegedly refused to leave.
One of the deputies spoke with the defendant outside the building. The defendant was asked to wait and stand near the squad. But he allegedly pulled out a phone and began to walk away.
The deputy said that it looked as if the defendant was going to attempt to flee the scene. He then decided to detain and cuff the defendant, who allegedly “began to violently pull away and actively resist.”
Officers were eventually able to cuff the defendant, who allegedly continued to resist, cursing the officers and threatening to kill them. The threats allegedly continued later as the defendant was being booked into jail.
Court records said the defendant posted a $1,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear July 13 for a preliminary hearing.
