A Prairie Farm resident is due to make an appearance today, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, on a felony bail jumping charge in connection with an alleged break-in at an unnamed Barron County home last November, county Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed Feb. 11 identifies the defendant as Desiree L. Wagner, 25.
A witness called 911 on Nov. 11, 2020, to report someone had used his PayPal account to send a total of $300 to the defendant and a man who was not charged in the complaint.
The victim told a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy that he got home from work that day and noticed a window on his residence had been pushed in. There were two sets of tracks leading up to the window.
There didn’t seem to be anything missing from the home, but in one of the rooms, there was evidence someone used the victim’s computer to send $200 from his PayPal account to the defendant, whom, the victim said, was his son’s ex-girlfriend.
The deputy later interviewed a bartender who works at a tavern near the victim’s home. He said he had seen a red sport utility vehicle leaving the victim’s property. The victim told the deputy that the man who wasn’t charged did drive such a vehicle at the time of the incident.
The deputy went to the defendant’s home, but no one would answer the door. As he was driving back toward Barron, the deputy spotted what looked like the suspect vehicle and stopped it. The defendant was a passenger in the vehicle.
She denied using the victim’s PayPal account. However, in a separate interview later, the man who was driving alleged that the defendant got into the window of the residence and, later, informed him she had sent him $100 from the victim’s account.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was out on bond in connection with a Dunn County charge of felony child abuse, filed in 2020, and a Polk County arrest in February of this year, including two misdemeanor counts and yet another felony bail jumping charge.
