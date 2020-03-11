A woman from Turtle Lake is facing multiple charges after a routine traffic stop on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
The defendant, Heather R. Coon, 39, 1455 2 1/2 St., Turtle Lake, was taken into custody after a Turtle Lake police officer noticed the car she was allegedly driving had an expired registration.
The driver, later identified as the defendant, was not the registered owner of the car, but she didn’t have a license with her, the complaint said. A records check showed the license was revoked because of a drunk driving violation.
The vehicle owner came to the scene and allegedly gave the officer permission to search the vehicle. The search resulted in the discovery of a pipe with methamphetamine residue in a purse allegedly belonging to the defendant.
The complaint charges the defendant with meth possession, driving while revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she could face up to four and one-half years behind bars, court records said.
