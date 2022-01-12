A two-day jury trial is set to begin next Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for a 50-year-old former Dallas man on charges of first-degree child sex assault, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Joseph D. Saumier, 2997 S. Prairie View Road, Chippewa Falls, who was charged in March 2021, could face up to 60 years in prison if convicted, court documents said.
During a hearing on Friday, Jan. 7, the court ruled that a recording of an interview with the victim could be admitted as evidence during the trial.
A complaint filed March 3, 2021, alleged sexual contact between the defendant and a then-9-year-old female victim.
The complaint said that in September 2020, the child’s mother contacted a detective with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department to allege the defendant touched her daughter inappropriately, possibly within a period of time from June 1 to Aug. 1, 2020.
