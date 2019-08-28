A Rusk County woman facing a charge of violating state sex registry laws is also facing a felony bail jumping charge in Barron County after a traffic stop Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, county Circuit Court records said.
An Aug. 20 complaint identifies the defendant as 31-year-old Heather M. Thayer, 206 E. 10th St. S., Ladysmith. She was identified as the driver of a car stopped by a Rice Lake police officer in the early-morning hours of Aug. 18.
The officer said he stopped the vehicle because it had a crack on its windshield and had a defective brake light.
The defendant allegedly gave a false name to the officer, who couldn’t find a record when he called the name in to dispatchers. A second officer arrived and recognized the defendant from a previous incident. She was arrested.
Rusk County Circuit Court records also say that in April 2011, Thayer pleaded guilty to one felony count of third degree sexual assault of a child. She was ordered to register as a sex offender as part of the terms of sentence.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on bond in connection with a Rusk County felony charge of failing to abide by state sex registry rules, filed in July 2018.
The Barron County complaint charges the defendant with misdemeanor obstruction and operating a vehicle while revoked, along with felony bail jumping in connection with the Rusk County case.
She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing today, Aug. 28, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court.
