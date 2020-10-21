A Chippewa County woman is scheduled for a Dec. 16, 2020, appearance in Barron County Circuit Court on a charge of drunk driving, third offense.
A complaint filed Oct. 12 identifies the defendant as Jackie R. Evitch, 32, of Cornell.
She was identified as the driver of a vehicle that struck a fire hydrant on the night of Sunday, June 21, in a parking lot across the street from a bar in downtown Rice Lake.
An officer reaching the scene said she saw a Buick with damage to its front bumper. A second officer pulled into the lot, and the suspect vehicle nearly backed into his squad, the complaint said.
The driver, later identified as the defendant, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A later blood test produced a blood alcohol reading of .27, more than three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
A records check showed Evitch had two prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2013, and that her license was revoked for 16 months in September 2019.
