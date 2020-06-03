A man who is facing felony charges in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties has also been charged in connection with an alleged domestic quarrel in Turtle Lake, according to a complaint filed Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as 25-year-old Michael A. Meyer.
Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, May 24, a woman called 911 from a Turtle Lake location to allege the defendant struck her during an argument. Officers arrived to find a man leaving the home.
Around 4 a.m. May 24, the defendant was found by police, but he allegedly refused to stop when ordered and cursed the officers. He was arrested.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on bond in connection with three open felony cases in Eau Claire County, and a Chippewa County case in which he is charged with methamphetamine possession and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the complaint.
Court records said the defendant was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday, June 1, 2020.
